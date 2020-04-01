The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Raghav Sachar Plays Famous Kishore Kumar Song On Japanese Wind Instrument; Watch

Music

"Multi-Instrumentalist. Music is in my DNA! Started playing my first instrument at the age of 4. Now I play 36 musical instruments," reads Sachar's Twitter bio

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Raghav

Singer and music director Raghav Sachar, who gave his voice in hits like Kabul Express and Sunday, took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share a beautiful video of him playing a Japanese wind instrument.

Sachar, whose Twitter bio reads as, "Multi-Instrumentalist. Music is in my DNA! Started playing my first instrument at the age of 4. Now I play 36 musical instruments," played Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' from the movie 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' (1958). In 2011, Sachar said that today’s songs don’t have any classic value attached to it. 

READ | Preity Zinta picks 'Soldier' to watch with husband Gene, says, 'watching after forever'

READ | Hema Malini Talks About Her Schedule Amid Lockdown, Says 'wash My Own Clothes'; Read More

On February 14, 2020, Raghav Sachar in collaboration with visually-impaired musicians, came up with soulful melody. He said, while speaking to a news agency that Music has been his passion for years and working with these visually impaired, young and restless musicians -- Veer Mulraj and Sachin Patil -- was surreal. He added that their knowledge, understanding, and love for music inspired him to get into the industry. Praising them further, Raghav said that their music celebrates love, passion and the restlessness to achieve more.

Raghav Sachar has worked on several Bollywood films like "One Two Three", "Salaam Namaste", "Parineeta" and "Kaal".

READ | Ileana D'Cruz Pens A Heartfelt Post For Her Late Uncle, Calls Him 'her Second Father'

READ | COVID-19: AR Rahman Pens A Note To Thank The Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff In India

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIA
NIA TO PROBE KABUL TERROR ATTACK
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP CM SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON ATTENDEES
Arvind
ARVIND KEJRIWAL ANNOUNCES EX GRATIA
Delhi police
DELHI POLICE WARN AGAINST FAKE NEWS
Mumbai
NIZAMUDDIN CONGREGATION ATTENDEES
Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON 2020 CANCELLED