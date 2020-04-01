Raghav Sachar Plays Famous Kishore Kumar Song On Japanese Wind Instrument; Watch

Singer and music director Raghav Sachar, who gave his voice in hits like Kabul Express and Sunday, took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to share a beautiful video of him playing a Japanese wind instrument.

Sachar, whose Twitter bio reads as, "Multi-Instrumentalist. Music is in my DNA! Started playing my first instrument at the age of 4. Now I play 36 musical instruments," played Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si' from the movie 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi' (1958). In 2011, Sachar said that today’s songs don’t have any classic value attached to it.

#day8lockdown How many of you know this #Japanese wind instrument ?? It’s extremely difficult to play but has a beautiful sound, also guess the #antara for this #mukhada #raghavsachar #21daylockdownindia pic.twitter.com/EuyGH4XNnc — Raghav Sachar (@raghavsachar) April 1, 2020

On February 14, 2020, Raghav Sachar in collaboration with visually-impaired musicians, came up with soulful melody. He said, while speaking to a news agency that Music has been his passion for years and working with these visually impaired, young and restless musicians -- Veer Mulraj and Sachin Patil -- was surreal. He added that their knowledge, understanding, and love for music inspired him to get into the industry. Praising them further, Raghav said that their music celebrates love, passion and the restlessness to achieve more.

Raghav Sachar has worked on several Bollywood films like "One Two Three", "Salaam Namaste", "Parineeta" and "Kaal".

