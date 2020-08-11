Poet Rahat Indori Tests Positive For COVID-19, Fans Pray For Speedy Recovery

Rahat Indori, a well-known poet and lyricist, has tested positive for COVOD-19. The artist mentioned on Twitter that he got himself tested as he was showing minor symptoms of COVID-19 and the test result has come out declaring that the artist is COVID-19 positive.

Since his tweet, wishes for the artist are flooding in on Twitter as fans are hoping he gets well soon. Take a look at his tweet and more information regarding the artist's health in the article below.

Rahat Indori's Tweet

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Rahat Indori recently tweeted out that he tested positive for COVID-19. The artist mentioned that he felt he was showing symptoms that were linked to the virus and decided to get tested. This is when the results showed that he was positive. He asked for his fans and admirers to pray for him and hoped that he got well soon.

He also had another request that he mentioned in his tweet. He requested people to not call him or his family members to ask about his health and more details. He added that he would keep posting about his health and keep his friends, family and fans updated through Twitter and Facebook.

Rahat wrote - (translated) My corona test was done yesterday after the onset of symptoms of COVID-19, which has been reported positive. I have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital. Pray that I get well soon. There is another request, do not call me or my family at home, you will continue to get updates on Twitter and Facebook.

A lot of responses from celebrities and fans have been coming in since his tweet. Journalist Chitra Tripathi also tweeted in response hoping that he recovers soon. Take a look at her tweet:

ईश्वर आपको जल्दी ठीक करें💐. — Chitra Tripathi (@chitraaum) August 11, 2020

Deputy Leader of CLP (Haryana) Aftab Ahmed also tweeted back to the artist. He mentioned - May Allah soon give you health and wellness. Amen.@rahatindori. Take a look at his tweet:

Many fans of the artist also responded to the tweet. One fan wrote - Get well soon while another fan wrote - Praying for a speedy recovery. Many fans also mentioned that they would pray for the artist and that he would soon recover. Twitter also saw a surge in mentions of the artist and his work. Take a look:

Wishing for your speedy recovery from Devi Maa Bhagwati. You are true and strong man and will defeat this virus. You will again enlighten us all with your wisdom. Please come back soon. — Rajiv Rathore (@RajivRa38572675) August 11, 2020

Get well soon — Aditi Yadav (@Aditiyadav52500) August 11, 2020

Praying for speedy recovery 🙏🏻 — सुधीर यादव (@It156K) August 11, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Rahat Indori's Facebook

