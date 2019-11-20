The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Raja Kumari Becomes First ‘Indian American’ To Host The American Music Awards

Music

Raja Kumari is all set to host the red carpet event for the 2019 American Music Awards. She is the first Indian American to host the event, read to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
raja kumari

Raja Kumari is one of the most prominent names in the Indian Rap industry. She has been a fan favourite and an inspiration for many girls in India trying to get into rap. She among many others are pioneers for girls in the rap industry in India. She recently has been named to host the 2019 American Music Awards.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) on

Raja Kumari becomes first ‘Indian American’ to host 2019 American Music Awards

Also Read | Women Of The Year 2019: Ranveer Singh Drags Raja Kumari On Stage

This a historic moment as Raja Kumari is the first Indian American to host the red carpet at the award ceremony. The rapper has said, that growing up in America the AMA’s have been an exciting thing and that she would wait to watch the stars show up. She further said that she would wait all year long to watch the stars, come out and perform and also would be eager to watch their outfits.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif On Shooting Her First TVC For Her Brand 'Kay Beauty'

The rapper has said that it is an incredible honour for her to represent her community and that she is incredibly proud of this opportunity.  Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui, and Nick Viall will also be hosting the show. The American Music Awards will be held on November 24 at the Microsoft Theatre.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Fashion: Ace Your Floral Dress Look With These Pretty Ideas

Many other stars are set to join in for the award ceremony, like Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) on

Also Read | Jeremy Scott's Red Carpet Romance With The Moschino Model Denek Kania

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG