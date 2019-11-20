Raja Kumari Becomes First ‘Indian American’ To Host The American Music Awards

Raja Kumari is one of the most prominent names in the Indian Rap industry. She has been a fan favourite and an inspiration for many girls in India trying to get into rap. She among many others are pioneers for girls in the rap industry in India. She recently has been named to host the 2019 American Music Awards.

Raja Kumari becomes first ‘Indian American’ to host 2019 American Music Awards

This a historic moment as Raja Kumari is the first Indian American to host the red carpet at the award ceremony. The rapper has said, that growing up in America the AMA’s have been an exciting thing and that she would wait to watch the stars show up. She further said that she would wait all year long to watch the stars, come out and perform and also would be eager to watch their outfits.

The rapper has said that it is an incredible honour for her to represent her community and that she is incredibly proud of this opportunity. Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui, and Nick Viall will also be hosting the show. The American Music Awards will be held on November 24 at the Microsoft Theatre.

Many other stars are set to join in for the award ceremony, like Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Dua Lipa, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Shania Twain and Thomas Rhett.

