Rakhi Sawant Avoids Wardrobe Malfunction At Event; Asks 'should I Manage With Safety Pin?'

‘Wardrobe malfunction’ has often been sensationalised in the entertainment world, and celebrities have been accused of staging a 'publicity stunt.’ However, the panic that the celebrity involved in it goes through, to avoid such an occurence, was best described by Rakhi Sawant in a recent video. The actor-dancer was unhappy about being given a substandard outfit at a recent event and lamented depending on a safety pin to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

Rakhi Sawant's strong comments on avoiding wardrobe malfunction

Rakhi Sawant was furious as she narrated her plight of being given a defective outfit at an event.

Sharing a video while the designers were trying to fix it, the Pardesiya aritst was almost teary-eyed, as she said, “I did not perform a dance step yet, and my blouse has torn off. Look at how the outfit has been made, should I make do with a safety pin? How should I dance depending on a safety pin?” READ | SC quashes Rakhi bail condition in MP HC order; issues directions for sexual assault cases

She added, “I am an artist. You should understand such situations right. You should give us well-fitted outfits right?”

“Then people say we create controversies. Would we ourselves tear our blouses, you say? Where should I go.” she asked.

Rakhi also highlighted that the shoot had been halted over the fixing of the outfit; she said, “My entire unit is there, waiting for me, This is tragedy of artists.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rakhi had featured on the show Big Boss 14 earlier this year. Though she could not make it to the finals, she was one who did not return empty-handed. She won Rs 14 lakh by accepting the ‘bag’ and exiting the show before the finals.