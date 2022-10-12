Rapper Badshah In A Relationship With Punjabi Singer Isha Rikhi: Report

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, professionally known as Badshah is among the popular Bollywood rappers who rose to fame with some of his popular Hindi and Punjabi numbers. While the rapper recently appeared on the web series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and confirmed that he is single, the latest reports reveal that he is dating a noted Punjabi singer. Read on to know more details about the same.

Is Badshah dating Isha Rikhi?

According to the latest report by Pinkvilla, it was recently claimed that the DJ Wale Babu rapper Badshah has been dating the Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi. The sources even informed the outlet about how the rapper met her at a common friend’s party and the duo hit it off instantly. It was further revealed that during the party, they both vibed together as they realised that they have similar tastes in music and films. While the reports claim that they have already told their respective families about their relationship, however, they want to take things slow.

The source told the outlet, “It's been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it."

Born in Delhi, Badshah is married to Jasmine and they have a daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. It was earlier reported that Badshah and Jasmine faced a tough time in 2019 due to which the latter decided to shift to London with her daughter.

Image: Instagram/@badboyshah/@isharikhi