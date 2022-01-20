Rapper Cardi B Vows To Cover Funeral Costs Of Victims Of Bronx Fire

Rapper-songwriter Cardi B will pay funeral and burial expenses for victims of the January 9 Bronx fire, the NYC Mayor's Office announced on Wednesday. According to a report by ANI, Cardi, who was raised in the Bronx neighbourhood Highbridge, has teamed up with New York City Mayor Erik Adams and his Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to help alleviate the financial burden of the victims' families following the tragedy.

Cardi B to pay funeral and burial expenses for victims of Bronx fire

As per the report, the rapper will be covering all funeral costs, including repatriation expenses for certain families whose loved ones were buried in the Gambia. In an official statement, she said, "I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal."

The January 9 fire occurred in a Twin Peaks high-rise apartment building and was caused after a defective space heater burst into flames. The fire was largely confined to one apartment, but the spread of smoke within the building, as a result of malfunctioning self-closing doors, caused widespread smoke inhalation. The report suggests 17 people died as a result of the fire, including eight children, and 44 people suffered injuries.

In a statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, "The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another. We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims".

According to Harper Bazaar, authorities determined that the fire started after an electric space heater sparked in a duplex unit. Several residents of the building also told local reporters that the complex had inconsistent heating, leaving many people to scramble for other options such as space heaters to keep warm during chilling winter nights.

As per the report by Harper Bazaar, Bronx-based tenant organizer Julie Colon told NBC News that this is a common problem. She said that she has one building where the landlord has not responded to the complaints yet. Without access to adequate heat in their buildings, the reliance on space heaters has become a 'symbol of inequity' in low-income communities with residents.

(Image: Instagram/@iamcardib)