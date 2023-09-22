Rapper Dino James Deletes Post, Issues Clarification After Extending Support To Shubh

Singer-rapper Dino James extended his support to Canada-based artist Shubhneet Singh, well-known as Shubh, after his Still Rollin' India tour recently got cancelled. However, James instantly deleted his post and shared a video message clarifying that his post was "simply from one artist to another over a tour cancellation".

Shubh's India tour was cancelled after his old post featuring a distorted map of India resurfaced online. The Bharataiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) claimed that Shubh was a Khalistan sympathiser and demanded that strict action be taken against him and he not be allowed to perform in India. Consequently, BookMyShow issued a statement cancelling the tour.

Shubh was scheduled to perform in 9 Indian cities -- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Pune among others.

The rapper was to perform in India as part of the Still Rollin' India Tour between September 23 to November 5.

Dino James, who supported Shubh, deleted his post and later issued a clarification.

Dino James supports Shubh after his concert got cancelled

Dino James wrote on his Instagram stories, “@shubhworldwide is a great artist. It's unfortunate that his concert got cancelled. Anyway, next time jab hoga I will be in the front row bro.” However, minutes after, Dino deleted the post following severe backlash. Later, he shared a video explaining himself and said in Hindi which loosely translated to, "My post was simply from one artist to another over a tour cancellation. It was nothing more than that. I don't know anything else about it. However, once I got to know, I instantly deleted my post within 7 minutes. But it doesn't mean that I am running away from it. I don't support any kind of anti-national behaviour or act. Why would I do that? I take full responsibility of what I've done. I am sorry and I apologise from the bottom of my heart to whoever has been hurt by this."

(Dino James shares a video message for his fans after facing backlash | Image: Instagram)

(Dino James supports Shubh and deletes the post | Image: Instagram)

Shubh issues clarification after his India tour gets cancelled

The singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a 3-page statement saying that he was "amped up and enthusiastic" to perform in India and has been diligently preparing for this tour for the past two months. He wrote, "As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, it was my life's dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow."

He added, "I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans."

The singer termed Bharat as the land of his Gurus and ancestors and said, "India is MY country too". "India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi," he added.

Towards the end of the statement, he expressed his intention behind sharing that post which sparked the controversy. He explained that his original intention was to offer prayers for Punjab owing to reports of electricity shutdown in the state. "My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. The accusations against me have deeply affected me. But as my guru has taught me “ਮਾਨਸ ਕੀ ਜਾਤ ਸਬੈ ਏਕੈ ਪਹਿਚਾਨਬੋ” “Manas Ki Jaat Sabai Ekai Pachanbo” (All the human beings recognized as one and same) and taught me not to be afraid, not to be intimidated which is the origin of Punjabiyat. I will continue to work hard. My team and I will be back soon, bigger and stronger together. WAHEGURU MEHAR KARE SARBAT DA BHALA A,” he concluded.

(With inputs from PTI)