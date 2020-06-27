Rapper Huey Of 'Pop Lock & Drop It' Fame Shot Dead In Kinloch On Thursday

Rapper Huey, who is famous for his work in the song Pop Lock & Drop It, was shot dead on Thursday. The 32-year-old artist was reportedly shot outside a house at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Kinloch. A police officer from the St. Louis Police Department said that they received a call at the station regarding the matter at around 10:50 pm. Rapper Huey was admitted with one or more than one bullet wound and was also declared dead within a short time span.

Rapper Huey shot dead in Missouri

Rapper Huey’s sad demise has left a number of people in a state of shock. The rapper was declared dead after being shot one or more times and being rushed to a nearby hospital. Rapper Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot outside a household in Missouri, much to everyone’s shock.

According to the St. Louise police department, there is also a second victim around the same area who is yet to be identified. The 21-year-old has currently been hospitalized for non-life-threatening wounds from an incident which is reportedly related to rapper Huey’s death. The police also revealed that there are close to ten witnesses from the scene who are yet to come out and speak. They have been urging people with any information to contact them at the earliest. The murder case is being investigated by the local police at the moment.

Rapper Huey was famous for a number of songs like Pop Lock & Drop and Notebook Paper. He had a long career awaiting according to most of his fans. On his sad demise, a number of people can be seen remembering his work and his dedication towards making good music. He had reportedly taken a break around the year 2013 and had also spoken about focusing on himself at that time. He had said that he was working on himself around that time and also wanted to create music on his career and struggle.

Rapper Huey always wanted to go beyond expectations. He had said in an interaction that he does not let critics decide his future. He believed in hard work and dedication. His family, friends, and fans can be seen mourning over the huge loss through posts on social media platforms.

