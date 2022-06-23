Rapper Lil TJay Suffers Multiple Wounds After Being Shot Amid Robbery At Edgewater; Report

Tione Jayden Merritt, popularly known as Lil TJay is a notable American rapper, singer and songwriter known for his music albums namely True 2 Myself and Destined 2 Win along with several upbeat singles. As the Rapper enjoys over 7 Million followers on Instagram, his fans were left in shock when the news about the singer being shot surfaced online.

As per the latest reports by TMZ, Rapper Lil TJay was one of the two people who got shot in New Jersey multiple times at The Promenade in Edgewater. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office then told the outlet that the shots were fired just after midnight.

Lil TJay undergoes surgery after being shot multiple times amid robbery

The report further revealed that while the rapper was found with multiple gunshot wounds, Antoine Boyd, who was accompanied by the rapper, had a single gunshot wound. Furthermore, they both were taken to an area hospital for treatment where Lil TJay underwent emergency surgery.

The official revealed that the shooting happened after a person allegedly named Mohamed Konate tried to rob Lil TJay, Antoine Boyd and a third person Jeffrey Valdez. Konate was then arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the New York Police Department and was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

On the other hand, as Antoine Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez were found with unlawful weapons with them, they were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and were being held at the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack.

The moment the news about the rapper’s surgery went online, many of his celebrity friends namely French Montana and others took to social media and extended their prayers for the rapper.

pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022

