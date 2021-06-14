Rapper Polo G Arrested In Miami After Release Party Of His New Album Hall Of Fame

American rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami following his latest album release party on charges including battery on a police officer and resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief. According to jail records, Taurus Bartlett known by his stage name as Polo G was booked into jail early Saturday and released hours later on bonds.

The Chicago-based artist was arrested hours after his newest album Hall of Fame had dropped on Friday. His mother and manager took to social media to inform that Polo G and his younger brother were travelling in a car along with security when the incident happened. They noted that the artist was returning after an album release party.

None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done. https://t.co/pXSgxP0ukz — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

The Miami Police Department later released arrest affidavits over the incident. According to this, Polo G, 22 along with his friends were pulled over and the rapper ended up assaulting the officers on duty. The police officer who arrested the rapper claimed that he was attacked while trying to handcuff the artist. Police also claimed that the rapper ordered his co-passengers to get out of the vehicle and attack the officers with firearms. The police department later informed that they were reviewing the incident and examining all camera footage following the arrest.

Police spokesman Michael Vega revealed that they were also investigating several threats received against personnel and facilities in response to the rapper’s arrest. However, the jail records did not list an attorney for the rapper. Stacia Mac, the rapper’s mother, took to Facebook to inform that she had bonded out Polo G and others arrested with him.

Polo G's latest album Hall of Fame includes Polo G's hit song Rapstar, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year has drawn 53.6 million U.S. streams since its release. According to MRC data, the album had 5,300 downloads in its first week making it a hit. Rapstar had also topped Billboard's Streaming Songs chart, earning the 22-year-old hip-hop star his first No. 1 on the charts. Known for hip-hop and trap genres, Polo G's music has a large following.

