Rapper Post Malone Talks About Embracing Fatherhood, Calls His Newborn A 'legend'

Rapper Austin Richard Post aka Post Malone, who recently suffered injuries after falling through a stage trap door during a concert, recently talked about embracing fatherhood. Earlier, this year, the rapper revealed that he has welcomed a baby girl without disclosing his fiancee's name.

In a recent interview with GQ, Post Malone talked about how he is embracing the new chapter of his life, stating, "It’s hard being away from her." It is pertinent to note that the rapper is currently on his Twelve Carat Tour.

"It is great. It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time," said Malone. He further added that his daughter doesn't cry whenever he plays his music, adding, "I think it's a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out. I got to let her decide."

The rapper said, ''I tried to play her some stuff but I can’t really tell what she’s into right now. She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it. I know everybody at the house plays it for her and hopefully, they’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping that she just goes with the flow on that one.''

Post Malone recently suffered injuries after he accidentally fell into a hole while performing on stage. He recently posted a video message for his fans updating them about his health and revealing how there was a big hole in the middle of the stage. Sharing the video, he simply wrote, "love you guys so much". Watch the video here:

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

