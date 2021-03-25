Red Velvet’s Wendy Confirms Her Comeback With Solo Debut Album 'Like Water'

K-pop band Red Velvet’s Wendy is finally making her comeback with a solo debut album. Wendy took to Instagram to share teaser photos of her upcoming album Like Water. Like Water which will have a collection of five amazing tracks in the voice of Wendy.

Red Velvet’s Wendy confirms solo debut album release

SM Entertainment's artists are bringing some amazing news to their fans. Recently, EXO's Baekhyun shared some photos of her upcoming album Bambi which is set to release on March 30, 2021. Now, Red Velvet's Wendy took to Instagram to share some photos of her upcoming solo album. In the photo, Wendy stares into the camera while wearing a blue top. The next photo of her post reads "Wendy Like Water: New chapter of our lives has begun". The solo debut album of Wendy will contain five beautiful songs and is now available to pre-order. Take a look at her post below.

Fans showered immense love after hearing this news. Several fans started trending the hashtags of Wendy while several others expressed their love on the Instagram post of Wendy. Wendy's Instagram post garnered more than a million likes within a day of its release. Several fans wrote that they can't wait for the release of her debut album while several others expressed their love towards the voice of Wendy. On Twitter, several K-pop users wrote that Wendy's debut album has already become the most pre-ordered Red Velvet album ever. Check out the reactions of Wendy's fans on Twitter and Instagram.

"Like Water" already being the most preordered RV album on its 1st day on kTown4u and Wendy's teaser pic being the first @RVsmtown tweet to surpass 200k likes



YEAH THIS IS WENDY WORLD DOMINATION!!! — Carl ðŸŽ¢ (@yermapologist) March 24, 2021

"i’m the happiest singer in the world" - Wendy



I LOVE HER SO MUCH OH GOD I JUST WANNA GIVE HER ALL THE LOVE AND SUPPORT IN THE WORLD PLS — Carl ðŸŽ¢ (@yermapologist) March 25, 2021

210325 Wendy ðŸ’Œ update



WENDY USES THE CUSTOMIZED MICROPHONE WENDY BAR GAVE HER ON HER BIRTHDAYðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º#WENDY #ì›¬ë”” @RVsmtown — Wendy Daily ðŸ’™ Like Water 04.05 (@wendydaily221) March 25, 2021

In December 2019, Wendy got injured in the rehearsals of SBS Gaya Daejeon, due to which she took a long break so that she could recover. Wendy suffered a pelvic fracture and broken wrist, among other injuries, and had to be hospitalised for two months. Since then, she gradually returned through several song releases, some shows, and performances with the whole band of Red Velvet. Wendy will be the first member of the Red Velvet to make her solo album. Like Water is set to release on April 5 at 6 pm KST.

Source: Wendy's Instagram

