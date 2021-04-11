Remember When BTS Let Their Inner Fanboys Come Out After Meeting Drake At 2019's BBMAs

South Korean boy band, BTS’ members are longtime fans of Canadian rapper, Drake. The rapper’s name has come up several times in the interviews by BTS and they aren’t shy about singing and dancing along to his songs. At the 2019’s Grammy Awards, BTS’ V, Suga and Jungkook were the three members to see Drake win Best Rap Song that the members recorded his acceptance speech on their cellphones. At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, BTS members met Drake for the first time. Several pictures and videos of the popular performers have surfaced on the internet.

BTS members' fanboy moments after meeting Drake

In the pictures, BTS members may look cool and composed, but in the backstage video, one can see their fanboy excitements on the camera. One can see BTS’ V wearing his biggest smile after spotting Drake, while BTS’ Jungkook can be seen shyly retreated to the back of other members. J-Hope, even after appearing in In My Feelings’ challenge video, the popular singer looked thrilled as he saw Drake coming.

Drake can be seen saying, “You guys are the most famous people in North America right now”. During their met, Drake also offered to host the Korean boy band group the next time they visit Canada. One can see him saying, “When you come back next time, I’ll host you”. RM said, “when we come back next time”, while Drake responded, “I’ll hold you to that. Congrats”. Once Drake left after meeting the group, BTS let their inner fanboys come out. RM screamed while J-Hope stated that he wouldn’t be washing the hand the rapper shook. BTS’s reaction after meeting Drake was similar to the reaction BTS’ Army’s reaction would be after meeting them.

After meeting the rapper, J-Hope also shared that he was sweating, while RM said that Drake was ‘so cool’. Jungkook revealed that he had goosebumps while speaking to him. BTS’ love for the Canadian rapper often makes the headlines when the group members express their wish to collaborate with him and always mention during their interviews. According to The Hollywood Reporter, when the Bangtan Boys’ ‘Fished for Answers’, BTS’ V had elaborated on their Drake’s answer, saying, “We heart Drake”.

Image Source: BTS' Twitter