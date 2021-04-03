Remember When Hariharan's Song From 'Swades' Featured In 'Deadpool 2'?

Veteran singer Hariharan is known for his songs in films like Bombay, Jogwa and Swadesh. A song from Swades had also featured in the Deadpool 2 soundtrack. Take a look at the scene where the song was played and made several Indians proud of the singer.

Hariharan's Yu Hi Chala Chal featured in Deadpool 2 Sound Track

In 2018, the Indian fans of Deadpool got to hear a popular Hindi song in Deadpool 2. The song Yu Hi Chala Chal from Swades was played in Dopindar's cab. Dopindar, played by Karan Soni, was a cab driver in the movie who often gave Deadpool a ride. He was an Indian man who earned his living by driving a cab.

In the scene, Cable is seated in the backseat while Deadpool and Dopindar in the front of his Taxi. Dopindar who is fascinated by Deadpool's life asks him if he could lend him some help. Yu Hi Chala Chal is played on the radio of the cab. Cable asks him to turn down the volume but Juggernaut stops him from doing so as he mentions that he enjoyed the song. Take a look at the Hindi Song in Deadpool 2.

About Hariharan's song Yuhi Chala Chal in Swades

The song is penned by Javed Akhtar and the music is composed by AR Rahman. It is sung by Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, Hariharan. The song features the lead actor playing Mohan Bhargava along with Makrand Deshpande as Fakir. The two go on a journey in a caravan. It shows some scenic roads of India in UP and is considered one of the best road trips songs in India.

Hariharan's songs

Hariharan has 27 studio albums, five compilations, three live albums, a film soundtrack and a number of films songs sung by him for several years. He had formed a band named Colonial Cousins. He is also known for his ghazals and for composing songs. He has sung songs across various languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Hariharan's songs like Tu Hi Re from Bombay, Baahon Ki Darmiya from Khamosh, Roja Jaaneman from Roja, Chanda Re from Sapne and I Love My India from Pardes have garnered him a huge fan following.

Promo Image source: Hariharan's Instagram/ Still from Deadpool 2