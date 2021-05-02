Remember When Justin Bieber Compared His Music Approach To That Of Michael Jackson?

Back in 2015, Justin Bieber was trending on the internet when he compared his approach to pop music to that of Michael Jackson. During his appearance on Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw on October 27, 2015, Justin Bieber had told the host that he “always wants to stay pop”. He had further explained that he did not think that 'pop' was an inappropriate or dirty word but just meant that “the majority of people like it”.

When Justin compared his music to Michael Jackson's

Talking about the same, Justin Bieber had told Nick Grimshaw, "I think pop music isn’t necessarily cheesy, it’s just how you make popular music. You take what’s popular in the world right now and you flip it and make it your own". He had further added, "I think that’s something awesome that Michael Jackson did. He always took something so relevant at the time, like funk and techno". "I just want to collaborate with the best and make good music,” Bieber had shared.

Watch Justin Bieber on Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw

Justin Bieber's upcoming tour

Justin Bieber's next tour was slated to begin on June 2; however, the event has now been pushed into 2022. As mentioned in Variety, a source told the portal that the official announcement is likely to come soon. According to the source, the event will occur in an indoor setting, where COVID restrictions may remain more stringent. The tour was scheduled to open in San Diego and have some of its other initial dates in California. The source also shared that the officials have not yet made any announcement as they are facing challenges in rescheduling the dates.

This is the second time, Bieber's tour has been postponed. It was originally scheduled for July 2020. However, Justin announced that it was being pushed back to May, June, July and August of 2021. He had announced, "Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe". In 2021, the officials announced that the show has been pushed from May to June. The tour originally included stadiums as well as arenas. Opening acts Kehlani and Jaden Smith dropped out as the tour shifted from ’20 to ’21.