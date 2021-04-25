Remember When Justin Bieber Took A Break From Music Citing 'deep-rooted Issues'?

Singer Justin Bieber is known for his songs and albums worldwide. The singer gained fame at the age of 13 with his debut song Baby. The singer also goes on to enjoy a massive fan following from all over. There was however once a time when Justin Bieber informed fans that he is taking a break from making new music to address "deep-rooted issues" in his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

Back in the day, the singer was flooded with questions about his upcoming projects. In response to that, Justin Bieber revealed the information on his Instagram account in March 2019. At the end of his most recent tour, the pop star, who began his professional career more than a decade ago, said he realised he was emotionally unable to give "a lively energetic fun light concert."

He wrote, “I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert". He also said that he was unable emotionally to give fans that near the end of the tour. He added, “I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have so that I don’t fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be”.

Justin revealed, “Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick-ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. ðŸ‘‘ but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care)”. Take a look at his post below.

About the singer

Bieber has released four studio albums and won one Grammy award since his rise to fame in 2009. When he was 12, the young singer began posting his music on YouTube and was signed to a label by the age of 13. Justin Bieber married supermodel Hailey Baldwin in a courthouse wedding in September 2018. On Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, Bieber surprised fans by releasing Freedom, a gospel-inspired EP comprised of six songs. Justin was confirmed to chart atop the Billboard 200 on April 11, 2021, surpassing Demi Lovato's Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over by less than 1,000 units and becoming Justin Bieber's first full-length album to spend more than one week at the top in more than a decade.

