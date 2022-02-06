Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: India's Nightingale Never Listened To Her Own Songs

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday and left the nation devasted. The music she gave the world throughout her career will always be etched in the hearts of her fans.

The Bharat Ratna awardee often spoke about her process of creativity. During an interview in 2020 with Bollywood Hungama, she made a rather unique statement as she mentioned that she 'never' listens to her own songs.

Here's why Lata never listened to her own songs

The late musical icon told Bollywood Hungama that she never listened to her own music as she would 'find a hundred mistakes' in the songs if she did. She mentioned that once she completed recording a song, she was 'done with it'. She also mentioned that although several of her fans believe there will never be another melodious voice like her's, she mentioned that she disagrees.

The Bharat Ratna awardee said that singers including Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghosal and her sister Asha Bhosle were 'extremely talented'. She also expressed her gratitude to her fans' love and loyalty and also mentioned that she has never let her success get to her, and has been 'humble and grounded' throughout her career.

The singer's sister, Usha Mangeshkar, confirmed Lata Didi's death on Sunday, February 6 and condolence messages began to pour in on social media. This came after Lata Mangeshkar was put on a ventilator after her health deteriorated on Saturday after being treated for COVID for the last three weeks.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 AM. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID19," said Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the legendary singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Her body is to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was one of the last persons to see the veteran singer on Sunday morning.

(Image: @hegdepooja/Twitter)