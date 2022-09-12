Ricky Martin's Attorney Dismisses New Sexual Assault Claims On Puerto Rican Singer

Ricky Martin earlier landed in legal trouble after his nephew alleged that the duo shared a sexual relationship and also accused the singer of harassment and stalking, he attended a hearing in court and saw a major victory as the judge dismissed the temporary restraining order after his nephew withdrew his claims. However, as per AP, the troubles for the singer don't seem to end as he was named in yet another complaint of sexual assault.

Ricky Martin lands in legal trouble again over sexual assault complaint

According to People, soon after a sexual assault complaint was filed against the Puerto Rican singer, his attorney José Andréu-Fuentes issued a statement stating that the claims were ‘wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality.’ The attorney further mentioned that the accuser was earlier sued by Martin for extortion due to which he was allegedly trying to spread lies again. "These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way,” the attorney claimed.

Furthermore, Fuentes mentioned that it was beyond time for the media to stop giving publicity to the individual. The attorney added, “Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs.”

Earlier, as the claims against Ricky Martin were proven false, the singer addressed his fans through a video message in which he was seen clarifying his side of the story. He thanked God that the claims were proven false and added how the truth was painful and devastating for him and his family. He said, "I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process. For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge. Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."

Image: AP