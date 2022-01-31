Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Expecting First Baby Together, Singer Debuts Her Baby Bump: See Pics

After almost two years of courtship, musician couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on Monday announced that they are expecting their first child together. The fashion mogul debuted her baby bump as she stepped out in New York City over the weekend with her beau. Rumours about Rihanna's pregnancy had been making their rounds for a few months now and the singer has now confirmed it.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump. The Diamonds singer donned a long pink jacket that was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump. Her bump was adorned in gold chains with colourful jewels. The couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand as the rapper wore a blue oversized jacket. In one of the photos, A$AP Rocky was seen kissing the soon-to-be mother on her forehead.

The couple sparked dating rumours back in 2020 following Rihanna's split with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel after dating for three years. A$AP Rocky collaborated with her for the Fenty Skin campaign and the duo did several interviews together. The couple was also spotted at the Met Gala 2021.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky opened up about his relationship with Rihanna with GQ Magazine and said that she was 'the one'. He said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One." He also spoke about starting a family and said, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

