Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Spotted Together For The First Time After Recent Breakup Rumours

On April 15, Twitter was buzzing with a strange piece of information that generated several heated discussions among users. A Twitter user claimed that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had broken up because Rocky was cheating on her with Amina Mauaddi, a shoe designer. However, the rumors turned to lies as soon as the designer Amina Mauaddi clarified it on her Instagram.

It became even clearer when Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were sighted at the Barbados airport on Friday the same day the designer released her statement.

The 34-years old Grammy-winner singer Rihanna wore multi-coloured short dress that perfectly hugged her baby bumps and shoes as she met up with the rapper and his family. Rocky, like RiRi, stood out in a pink and purple tie-dye hoodie with the hood pulled over his head, a white shirt, tie-dye pants, and sneakers. He was holding a few goods and appeared comfortable as he walked through the cameras. He also donned a black mask over his face.

Just hours before the airport appearance, accusations that Rocky had an affair with Amina began to circulate online, and Amina, the lady accused of having the affair with the talented star quickly had to issued a statement on her Instagram story rejecting the allegations.

Amina shuts rumors through her Insta post

Amina Muaddi took to her Instagram story and wrote, “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile. I initially assumed that this fake gossip – fabricated with such malicious intent – would not be taken seriously. However in the last 24h I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits.”

She continued by saying, “Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life. Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business – I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend!”

Check out the post:

Rihanna and Rocky had been friends for a long time before turning their friendship into a love connection between 2019 and 2020. They've looked inseparable ever then, and they announced early this year that they're expecting their first child.