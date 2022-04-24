Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Make First Appearance After Latter's Arrest In Shooting Allegations

Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky were reportedly spotted together for the first time after the latter's recent arrest in Los Angeles. It was on April 20, when ASAP Rocky was detained by the LAPD in connection with a shooting incident in Hollywood that took place in November 2021. After facing the crisis together, it seems that the couple is focusing on bringing their child into the world together.

Speaking of which, the two recently made their first appearance as they walked hand-in-hand in the streets of Santa Monica, California, as per Daily Mail.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky spotted together

For their latest public appearance, Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a black bralette which was paired with matching shorts. Accentuated with sequential detailing, the Umbrella songstresses ensemble was completed with an open shirt which was topped with a black jacket. Rihanna who never fails to stun the fashion police opted for black statement heels and left her sleek hair open to finish her off-duty look.

Meanwhile, beau ASAP rocky went for a casual approach in a dark grey hoodie and matching pants featuring floral prints. As per Daily Mail, the duo were spotted outside a restaurant in Santa Monica. It seems that the two decided to kick-start their weekend on a delicious note. Take a look at the photos below:

Rihanna focuses on baby's arrival

After her boyfriend's arrest, a source close to Rihanna informed ET that the musician has chosen to not stress out and majorly focus on her baby's arrival. The source reportedly claimed ''She wants to be mellow, relaxed and focused 100 per cent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!" It is also speculated that Rihanna wants to welcome her baby in Barbados despite having lived in New York and LA. The source reportedly said, ''Despite strong ties to New York, the plan was to make L.A. the home base once the baby came. However, Rihanna wants to give birth in Barbados and spend the first few months with the baby there before coming stateside.” It is important to note that both Rihanna and ASAP Rocky haven't officially confirmed the speculations as of yet.

Image: AP