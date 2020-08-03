Rihanna, Drake And Other Celebrities With Interesting Instagram Names

Lately, in this digital world, celebrities have been spotted connecting and interacting with fans even when they’re not working through the help of social media. Here are some of the American music sensations who have really interesting Instagram names that you would definitely want to follow. Read ahead to know-

Interesting Instagram Names

Rihanna (@badgalriri)

Rihanna is one of the most active pop-star on social media. Her social media feed is a treat to watch for her fans. Rihanna is one of those international stars that are loved a lot across the world. Rihanna’s songs become international anthems as her fans really enjoy grooving on the beats of her soothing voice.

She has a really big fan following and has almost 77.7 million followers on her social media handle. Not only is she known for giving the world some of the top-rated songs but is also known for being a great and successful businessperson. Rihanna launched her own line of makeup, called Fenty Beauty. Later, Rihanna even entered a whole new line with her brand, as she entered luxury fashion, with the creation of Fenty in partnership with the French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

Drake (@champagnepapi)

Drake is a very active Canadian musician on social media. His social media page is an experience that often leaves fans in splits. Aubrey DRAKE Graham is one of the very celebrated actors, rappers, singers, and entrepreneurs. Drake rose to fame as an actor for playing a popular character in the teen drama television daily soap, Degrassi: The Next Generation back in the 2000s.

To move ahead with his passion for music and with the intention of gaining a name in the music industry, he left the daily soap after releasing his debut album Room for Improvement in 2007. He fairly established a name for himself in the music industry and gained huge recognition in it after releasing two more solo albums, Comeback Season and So Far Gone, before he sang to Young Money Entertainment in June 2009.

Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith)

Jaden Smith is a very active celebrity on social media. His social media feed gives major goals to every one of his age and even above his age. Son of the very popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith made his acting debut with The Pursuit of Happyness (2006).

He later went ahead to act in many movies like The Karate Kid, After Earth, and many more. Later, he took a backstep in the acting industry and started to focus on his career as a musician. After establishing a successful career in music, Jaden Smith now balances himself between the acting and singing industry.

