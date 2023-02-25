Rihanna Faces 102 FCC Complaints Over Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rihanna received 102 complaints at the FCC after her performance at the Super Bowl earlier this month, according to documents obtained by The Hill through a Freedom of Information Act request. The Federal Communications Commission is a US government agency that works intensively to regulate the information that is aired on television.

Rihanna made her entrance at the Super Bowl stage wearing a vibrant red costume that displayed her growing baby bulge. The singer briefly performed on stage before announcing her pregnancy. Many people who watched the Super Bowl on television were horrified by Rihanna's performance, which prompted them to protest about the singer.

They claimed that the performance was too sexualized for the public to watch it with family as it incorporated sexual gestures. According to reports, some people wanted to take Rihanna's performance to the authorities. Evidently, her choreography and lyrics were also criticised. Some even went as far as to compare it to porn.

Janet Jackson-Justin Timberlake's infamous halftime incident

This is not the first time a Super Bowl performance has drawn criticism for its “vulgarity”. Earlier in 2004, when Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction during her performance with Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl left her breast exposed, more than 540,000 complaints flooded the FCC.

On the work front, Rihanna is up for an Oscar this year for her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will also be performing the song at the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.