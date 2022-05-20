Rihanna Gives Birth To Baby Boy, Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky: Report

As the Umbrella singer Rihanna was expected to give birth to her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky in a couple of weeks, a delightful piece of news recently surfaced online and took the internet by storm. It was recently reported that the singer had been blessed with a baby boy with his long-time partner, Rapper ASAP Rocky.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky become parents to a baby boy?

According to the recent reports by TMZ, it was revealed that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have become official parents to a baby boy. The sources close to the couple told the outlet that their baby was born on 13 May 2022, however, the name of the baby is yet to be revealed.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple made the announcement about the same after they were spotted together on January 31 while taking a stroll on the streets. Rihanna flaunted her baby bump as she wore a pink coloured long puffer jacket and left it open for the baby bump to sneak out.

Rihanna was last spotted in public on May 9 in Los Angeles for Mother's Day weekend when she and Rocky stepped out for dinner at Giorgio Baldi. On the other hand, Rihanna earlier spoke about embracing motherhood during her interview with Elle. She spoke about the best advice she has gotten till now was 'to sleep' because she won't be able to get that perfect sleep later. She said that she needs to work on that before it's a thing of the past. The 34-year-old singer further spoke about being a fan of the show, Real Housewives and the kind of mom she most relates to from the show. Talking about it most excitedly, the singer named Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice. While mentioning that Dubrow is chic and allows her children to be who they want, she felt she related more to Giudice.

Image: Instagram/@badgalriri