Rihanna’s Foundation Donates A Whopping $15 Million Towards Climate Change Initiative

We Found Love singer and global Hollywood heartthrob Rihanna’s charity Clara Lionel Foundation pledged a whopping $15 million towards the climate change impact on Tuesday.

The funding will be channeled across a total of eighteen climate justice organizations in seven Caribbean nations including the United States that are actively involved in fighting the ill effects of the global climatic deterioration. Funds will also be allocated to Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.

"Climate disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity, do not impact all communities equally, with communities of colour and island nations facing the brunt of climate change," Rihanna, who hails from eastern Caribbean island of Barbados, said in a statement obtained by PBS newshour.

Funds to be raised in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey

The singer stressed that the ill impact and the global disparity are the two main causes due to which her charity, named after her grandparents, prioritizes climate resilience and climate justice both. The grants for the climate change will be raised in partnership with Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s #StartSmall philanthropic campaign that also hosts Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, and the former first lady of the US Michelle Obama’s girls’ education initiative.

"We believe in nonprofit collaboration, and feel it’s especially important in crisis situations for our sector to band together!" Twitter team that will collaborate with Rihanna explained in a statement.

"The charity foundation encourages funders to build partnerships with grassroots organizations, acknowledging their deep understanding of what is necessary to achieve climate justice in their own communities," Justine Lucas, Clara Lionel Foundation’s executive director, meanwhile, said in a statement.

Rihanna was named as Barbados' 11th national hero by the nation's Prime Minister Mia Mottley earlier last month. She is openly vocal about issues related to civil society and climate change as per her several Instagram posts. Earlier last month, she took to her Instagram handle and shared her own photos brandishing a neon green sign with the words "HATE = RACISM AGAINST GOD".

The singer also donated $5 million through her foundation in March 2020 as the world battled the novel coronavirus pandemic. She later announced an additional $1 million grant to COVID-19 relief efforts.