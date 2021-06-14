Robert Fripp & Toyah Surprise Fans With The Cover Of Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams'; Watch

Robert Fripp and Toyah have returned with the latest episode of their Sunday Lunch series, this time covering Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This). The couple, who were joined once more by guitarist Sidney Jake, uploaded the cover of the synth-pop classic to YouTube yesterday (13 June). On watching the video, fans have been going all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

On June 6, 2021, the pair performed a cover of ZZ Top's "Sharp Dressed Man" with "mysterious stranger" Sidney Jake on guitar, with Willcox dressed in a sleeveless suit jacket and tie but no shirt. Willcox is seen wearing a pair of black feathered angel wings, a studded collar, and red and black face paint for their reworking of 'Sweet Dreams.' She also has the same paint colour combination across her chest. Willcox captioned the new video saying, “The kitchen trio are back having travelled the world and the seven seas. Don’t miss this one, sure to provide sweet dreams”. Watch the latest cover below:

As soon as they shared the video online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the user lauded their performance, while some could not stop gushing over it. One of the users wrote, “Ah this is what makes Sunday ‘fun day’, congrats to all involved”. Another one wrote, “Robert, Toyah, Sidney and their two mates lol! Thanks for another brilliantly bonkers and saucy Sunday”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Fripp and Willcox sang the cover of Led Zeppelin's 1971 classic "Black Dog" earlier this year which was unmissable. In a separate video, they also shared a New Year's message with their viewers. “I wish for an inclusive, equitable, and compassionate society for my 2021,” Fripp said in the video. “And the way I'm going to get my wishes is to strap on my guitar and rock out like an uncontrollable fireball of rock fury”. Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series began because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was experiencing performance withdrawals. Meanwhile, King Crimson will embark on a lengthy North American tour later this summer, supported by the Zappa Band.

Image: A still from the video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.