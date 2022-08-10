Even though K-pop sensation BTS has taken a break from its duties as a band together, however, the upcoming projects of the band are a respite for fans. The frenzied fans of the band are gearing themselves as BTS‘ special episode of RUN BTS is just around the corner. Before the release date, BTS shared a teaser while giving a glimpse of their looks in the same.

The teaser featured RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook participating in a telepathy game where they had to answer trivia questions about each other. The entire band puts their knowledge about fellow members to test in the new teaser as they indulge themselves in a special game.

Run BTS teaser released

The video starts with the members sharing a toast in honour of their anniversary, and a person off camera inquires, “This may not even need to be asked, but how well do you know your members?” The teaser, titled "Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode - Telepathy Part 0, while members react to the question asked above.

Jin confidently replied, "Very well, of course. There's nothing we don't know." J-Hope added to this, "We've been together for so many years. We're one in body and soul." Suga said, "What do you take us for?" However, the band shared some laughs as they failed to answer trivia questions about each other while their new song also titled Run BTS played in the background. Seeing the band members together after a long time, fans called it ‘therapeutic’ while others were drooling over their bond.

One of the users tweeted, “kicking, screaming and crying over the return of BTS,” while another wrote, “Sending love to the staff that makes #RunBTS possible!!” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Excited to watch #RunBTS on youtube soon. Hoping curious locals will check it out too”

Excited to watch #RunBTS on youtube soon. Hoping curious locals will check it out too pic.twitter.com/VB9waRblji — Run Ashley Run⁷🖤💜🃏🔥 (@YoonminOT7) August 10, 2022

As soon as the teaser was dropped, it created confusion for BTS fans as its title suggested that it was the full episode instead of a 41-second teaser. Other fans called the programme therapy for them. The episode will be released on Weverse, VLive, and YouTube on August 16.

IMAGE: Twitter/@CarmenS72601161