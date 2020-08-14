S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Shifted To ICU As Condition Deteriorates; Hospital Issues Statement

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 was shifted to ICU after condition deteriorated on 13th late night. The MGM Healthcare hospital released a statement about his 'critical condition' and said, 'he is on life support'.

Hospital Statement

"There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical paramenters are being closely monitored," read the health bulletin.



There has been a setback in the health of Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (in file pic) who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August: MGM Healthcare, Chennai. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/DcJ6sGL3gs — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

In a late-night development on 13th Aug, Balasubrahmanyam's condition had deteriorated and based on the advice of expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) & he is on life support & his condition remains critical: MGM Healthcare, Chennai https://t.co/rk1bPiio9f pic.twitter.com/hVRGqAL43I — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

The 74-year-old singer, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries, was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after cold and "on and off" fever for two-three days then.

(with agency inputs)

