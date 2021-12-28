Sahdev Dirdo Of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Fame Meets With Accident; Badshah Extends Support

10-year-old Chattisgarh native, Sahdev Dirdo, who shot to fame after his song Bachpan ka Pyaar went viral, met with an accident on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh's Sukma district police said that Dirdo was injured when the motorcycle on which he was riding pillion skidded on the road. Sahdev was taken to the hospital and is being treated as he suffered a serious head injury.

Bachpan ka Pyaar fame, Sahdev Dirdo, met with an accident in his home town of Chattisgarh on Tueday. The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in the Shabri Nagar area here and Dirdo, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises, said Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

The Superintendent of Police added that soon after the accident, the boy was rushed to the district hospital and after preliminary treatment was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital. On being alerted about the accident, Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar and Sharma visited the district hospital and enquired about his condition. An official statement by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated that the CM instructed Nandanwar to provide the best medical aid at the earliest to Dirdo.

Badshah extends support

In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. Im there for him. Need your prayers 🙏 — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 28, 2021

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier this year paid a visit to Sahdev and felicitated him. Taking to his Twitter, the CM documented his visit to the boy in the viral video, who was seen adorned with a flower garland.

Sahdev Dirdo is a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, he became an Internet sensation earlier this year after a video of him singing Bachpan ka Pyaar in school uniform went viral. The video gained widespread popularity and was reposted by several celebrities like Anushka Sharma and more. The viral video also caught the eye of Bollywood rapper/singer Badshah and he collaborated with Dirdo for a new version of the song. The song was released in August and has amassed over 300 million views on the video streaming platform Youtube.

Even the official social media team of Mumbai Police hoped on to the bandwagon and used the opportunity to spread awareness.. Using the viral song's lyrics, Mumbai Police urged people to not forget their password writing, 'Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe. Just add a few special characters to it!'.

Was your bachpan ka pyaar a secret? Then your password might still be safe.



Just add a few special characters to it! #PasswordBhoolNahinJaanaRe#PasswordShareNahinKarnaRe#CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/mn4EKbvtU7 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 27, 2021

