Music Composer Salim Merchant Alleges Yash Raj Films Hasn't Paid Him His Dues. Read Here

An FIR was registered against Yash Raj Films Company and its directors for allegedly pocketing Rs 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police just yesterday and now opening about the same to a leading media publication, Music Composer Salim Merchant of Salim Sulaiman duo who has worked with Yash Raj Films on various instances and a series of the films such as Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mardaani 2, Band Baaja Baarat and Pyaar Impossible to name a few stated that Yash Raj has been collecting money on the behalf of the composer and lyricist duo but he has no idea if they have paid anyone. He went on to claim that they have 'definitely' not paid Sulaiman and him.

He also claimed that apart from Yash Raj Films, T-Series too hasn't paid dues to the artistes and that IPRS is in talks with the Bhushan Kumar led music label and production house. He added, "It’s Yash Raj and T-Series, these two companies have not been paying."

READ: FIR Against Yash Raj Films For 'pocketing' Rs 100 Cr Royalties; Aditya & Uday Chopra Named

YRF in controversy:

The FIR mentions the names of YRF company and its directors Aditya and Uday Chopra. The complainant claimed the IPRS has the exclusive right to collect royalties on behalf of artists and music producers but the YRF collected it unauthorisedly.As per reports, Yash Raj Films Company and its directors allegedly pocketed Rs 100 crore by collecting music royalties of members of the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS).

READ: Salim Merchant Replies Directly To Pak Singer's Plagiarism Claim; Read

The case has been registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Copyright Act. The YRF has not issued any statement yet.

READ: Yash Raj Films In 2020: Upcoming Movies Of The Production House On Its 50th Anniversary

About the duo:

Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant have been composing music in the film industry for more than two decades. They have also collaborated with the South-African singer Loyioso Bala and Kenyan to record the anthem for the 2010 FIFA World Cup and were also accompanied by songwriter Eric Wainaina. They have composed some of the best songs and background scores for many Hindi films. It earned them several awards and recognition. Here is a list of some of the best compositions by the duo.

READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salim-Sulaiman And Maher Zain's Brand New Track 'Ya Khuda' Celebrates The Spirit Of 'Eid', Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.