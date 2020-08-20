Scotland's Favourite Dancefloor Fillers List Includes Songs Like 'Happy' & 'Uptown Funk'

The Herald recently reported a new study and shared the list of Scotland's favourite dancefloor fillers. This research was commissioned by Cilesta Van Doorn, of Virgin Media. This list has iconic 70s songs to modern-day dance numbers. This study showed the songs and how many people were interested in the song. The list starts with Dancing Queen by Abba at the top of the pile with 44% of votes. After this several other hit sings made it to the list here is the list of those songs.

Dancing Queen by Abba

The song Dancing Queen was released in 1976 in the Album titled Arrival. This song is sung by Abba. This song was on the top of the list with 44% of people in Scotland vote that it is their favourite dancefloor filler. Take a look at the song here.

Pharell Williams' Happy

This 2014 track was one sung by Pharell Williams. Released for the album Despicable Me 2, this song got over 66 crore views on YouTube. This song got 20% votes from the public of Scotland. Take a look at the video song here.

Queens' Bohemian Rhapsody

This is one mot the most loved song from the music sensation Queens. This song has got 24% votes as Scotland's favourite dancefloor fillers. Take a look at the song here.

Taylor Swift's Shake It Off

Taylor Swift's song 2014 song Shake It Off also made it to the list. This song is from the album 1989 and the song has over 295 crore views on YouTube. 19% of people voted for this song on the list. Take a look at the video song here.

Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk

This Bruno Mars song was on 13 number on this list with 19% of people voting for it. This Bruno Mars song was released in 2015. This Mark Ronson song Uptown Funk features Bruno Mars and has over 391 crore views on YouTube.

Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive

The song Stayin' Alive is loved by fans and was released in 1977. This Bee Gees' track was voted by 24% on Scotland's favourite dancefloor fillers. Take a look at the song here.

