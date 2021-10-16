Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Her Mental Health, Says 'felt Immense Pressure' Growing Up

Singer Selena Gomez opened up about growing up in a spotlight affected her mental health. Gomez spoke about her approach to beauty and mental health and the immense pressure she felt to be a good role model. She said that it was confusing for her as people and media created their own narratives about her.

The singer/actor rose to prominence during her teenage age for her role as Alex Russo in the Disney Channel television series Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez on feeling immense pressure while growing up

As per People, in a cover story interview with Beauty Inc, a special edition of WWD, Selena Gomez opened up about the struggles she faced growing up in the spotlight and how it affected her mental health. She said, "There was this immense amount of pressure I had growing up that I felt like I needed to be a good role model. And then I felt like maybe that was just unrealistic, and my life became very public really quickly, and I didn't know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at the time."

She added, "It was really confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized I can't be quiet anymore. I have to just address what needs to be addressed, and that's me reclaiming my story, which is, 'OK, yeah, I was definitely going through a hard time, and this is why, and this is what I deal with."

Back in 2016, the Kill Them With Kindness singer cancelled 34 remaining dates of her Revival tour to focus on her mental health. Following the cancellation of her tour, Gomez rechecked into rehab to focus on her mental health and was noticeably absent from social media.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez recently collaborated with the band Coldplay for the romantic ballad song Let Somebody Go. The single is from Coldplay's ninth studio album titled Music of the Spheres. In honour of the release of the song on October 15, she shared an Instagram post and thanked the band fronted by Chris Martin. As she shared the post, Selena wrote, "‘Let Somebody Go’ is out now! Thank you @Coldplay for inviting me to be a part of this beautiful project."

Image: Instagram/@selenagomez