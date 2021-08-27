Selena Gomez Partners With Columbian Artist Camilo For New Song '999'; Watch

Selena Gomez recently released her new Spanish song 999 in which she collaborated with the popular Columbian artist Camilo. The moment the music video surfaced on the Internet, it reached over 1 million views in a jiffy.

Selena Gomez’s 999 crosses 1 million in 6 hours

Selena Gomez teamed up with Camilo for their new song 999 whose track was produced by Edgar Barrera along with A.C. and Camilo. The song depicted Selena Gomez in a variety of appearances with several colourful wigs, while Camilo, on the other hand, was seen sporting cool casual looks. As per reports by Yahoo Entertainment, Gomez opened up about her collaboration with the Columbian singer and stated that he is a fantastic singer and songwriter who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve and added how this was something they connected on immediately. Expressing her delight in the collaboration, she added how she couldn’t have been more excited to collaborate with him.

On the other hand, even Camilo expressed his feelings on working with the global artist and stated, “Working with Selena Gomez is a tremendous honor and a huge moment in my career. From the beginning, 999 was written based on the color of her voice, and it wouldn’t have existed if it wasn’t for the dream of this collaboration.” Speaking about how excited he was for the song, he mentioned, “I’m very excited and it means so much to me to have this beautiful song, with an artist whom I respect and have followed for so long."

As the fans are loving their new song, many of them shared lovely comments under the official video posted on YouTube. A fan stated that Selena was one of his biggest inspirations while another stated how her song was on another level of emotion and beauty. Take a look at some of the reactions to Selena Gomez and Camilo's new song.

Hours before the release of the song, Camilo also posted a video clip of himself in which he was seen speaking about Selena Gomez and how he admired her. He then stated, "One of the things I admire most about Selena was not only her talent and her career but also the relationship she has with her fans and her people." As Selena was overwhelmed after watching the video, she took to her Instagram handle and shared his video to her Instagram stories.

IMAGE: AP/CAMILO INSTAGRAM