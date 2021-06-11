Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Finds It Hard To Go On Tours; Check Out

Selena Gomez's music has innumerable lovers all across the globe, who attend her tours in large numbers. In a recent video for Vogue, singer-actor Selena Gomez went through some of her most favourite and iconic fashion looks that she has donned over the years. Having spent a major chunk of her life under the spotlight, she had several insights to share, and one of them was specifically about going on tours. Selena Gomez opened up about why she finds it hard being on tours and performing for her fans while talking about one of her looks from her 2016 Revival Tour.

Selena Gomez on mental health and how touring impacts it

The singer revealed that she found touring difficult because she is prone to being in a space of mind where she does not serve herself with enough self-love. She added that if she did not fill herself up with it in the first place, it would only be harder to provide her fans with it. But Selena Gomez did not hold back from accepting how much she loves and enjoys it too. She confirmed that ‘it is the best feeling in the world’ for her to be on the stage.

Fashion can be another hurdle on tours

However, when Gomez reached the page of her look from the tour, the first thing she spoke about was how, being a female, touring is tough for her due to fashion-related reasons. She explained that this was because there is ample pressure about incorporating a lot of different outfits throughout the shows, and to make them stand out as well. However, making it comfortable enough to dance and perform in on the stage, is a priority too, she added.

Gomez's take on live music

At the 2015 American Music Awards, Selena Gomez had performed her song Same Old Love on stage. It is one of Selena Gomez's songs that attained extreme popularity amongst many. Earlier on in the video, she also spoke about how live music, especially on television is hard while referring to that awards night. Many of the outfits, that the singer surfed through in the Vogue video, Selena Gomez's Instagram followers have already witnessed on the social media platform, over time like her look from her music video De Una Vez.

Image: Selena Gomez Instagram

