Selena Gomez Teases Fans With Trailer Of Her New Album, Announces Release Date

A few days ago Selena Gomez announced on her Instagram handle that something exciting is coming up. The video had a montage of the pop singer’s previous pictures right from her childhood. Fans were excited to see what Selena had in store for them. She has finally revealed the big secret.

Looks like Christmas will be delayed by almost 16 days for Selena Gomez’s fans, since the singer recently announced that she will be releasing the new album on January 10, 2020. This will be the Look At Her Now singer’s third solo album. The highly anticipated album will be released via Interscope Records.

In a recent update on her social media, Selena Gomez recently shared a video revealing the big news. In the first slide of the video, there is a snippet from Selena’s recent emotional number, Lose You To Love Me. Then there is the second snippet of her song, Look At Her Now in the video.

In the video, one can also see video shots from Selena Gomez at the recording studio during the making of the album. There is also a snippet of an IGTV video where a team member from the singer’s team is wearing a hoodie with ‘SG2’ printed on the front. It is speculated that this is the name of the album. Fans can pre-order the album from November 22.

Selena Gomez also revealed that the final title of the album and the tracklist will be released soon. In the caption, she revealed how this album is very close to her heart and is also a musical depiction of her life from the past few years.

The album will reportedly have 13 tracks including her first Billboard Hot 100 Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now. While talking about the songs in the album on The Tonight Show, Selena Gomez had revealed she was relived after capturing her life, thoughts, and experience in this album. She also said that the songs will mostly be pop numbers but a lot more “soulful tracks”. This album is one of Selena Gomez’s most anticipated ventures till now.

