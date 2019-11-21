Selena Gomez's Fashionable Looks That Will Immediately Make You 'Look At Her Now!'

Selena Gomez is a remarkable actor, singer, and a television producer who has swayed the world with her exquisite personality. With her songs constantly being top chartbusters for a decade, Gomez has captivated fans with her fresh and lively music. Here are some of her fashion looks from the latest music video. Recently released, Look at Her Now features Selena's iconic dance moves. The international singer has worn three gorgeous outfits throughout the video. The pop star is dazzling with shimmering attires. From the sequined dress to jacket boasting of its sheen, Selena is emitting vivid coloured lights with her disco ball-like dress.

1. The one in a Fendi top

Apart from her balmy and ear worming singles, the Wizard of Waverly Place's actor's outfit is a treat for the eyes. Selena has donned high-necked Fendi top in Look at her Now. This shiny panelled piece is bouncing off lights in dancing vibrant colours. The pop star has sported tightly tied high braid to match with the vibe of the dress. Selena Gomez has teamed her top with classic black pants.

2. Black jacket paired with a pair of black pants

Selena slayed her look in black leather ensemble outfit. The Another Cinderella Story actor has donned black jacket over a satin white top. She has paired it with black skinny leather pants. Gomez has accessorized dangling drop earrings for a complete look.

3. The one in the sequined dress

In the third and last look of this song, Selena is showing off her sparkly sequined mini-dress. Going on with the similar hairstyle of braids, the singer has worn this embellished outfit with black above the knee-length boots. For a rounded off look, she has added an elaborate diamond choker piece.

