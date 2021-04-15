Seo Ye Ji's Company Denies Involvement In Kim Jung Hyun's Scandal; Releases Statement

In a stunning after-effect of Kim Jung Hyun's misbehaviour scandal and Seo Ye Ji's link-ups in the matter, Seo Ye Ji's company has released an official statement regarding their stance on the whole issue. The statement also mentioned that Kim Jung Hyun will address the matters soon. Seo Ye Ji's Instagram has been cleared of all posts and the account is no longer available on social media.

Seo Ye Ji's stance on Kim Jung Hyun's Time scandal

Seo Ye Ji's management agency, Gold Medalist has released an official statement on behalf of the Lawless Lawyer actor. In the official statement, the company confirms that Seo Ye Ji and Kim Jung Hyun were in a relationship back in 2018. They also mentioned speaking about the same with Kim Jung Hyun, regarding the matter. The company added further that Kim Jung Hyun will release a statement on the matters soon. In addition to that, Gold Medalist denied the allegations of Seo Ye Ji's involvement during the filming of Time drama back in 2018.

According to alleged text conversations released by Dispatch.com, Seo Ye Ji was the reason behind Kim Jung Hyun's cold and stern behaviour on the sets of the drama. Speaking on the alleged text exchange between the two, Gold Medalist claimed it to be 'half of the whole truth' and that it was a part of the normal playful talk that often happens between lovers. They ended the statement by saying that the actors work of their own free will when filming a drama and that they know how to separate work and personal life. The company also apologised to the crew of Seo Ye Ji's upcoming film Recalled, for which she was supposed to attend a meeting on April 13, 2021.

Kim Jung Hyun's Time scandal has stirred up the Korean media and the fans of the actor. It has cast a negative light on him and people have gone ahead and supported Seohyun and sympathised with her. The scandal brought in a lot of negative criticism on the actors. Questions were raised regarding the actor's behaviour on the set as well as Seo Ye Ji's involvement.

Seo Ye Ji's Instagram account deletion has raised curiosity amongst the media and the fans. Kim Jung Hyun is yet to release a statement on the matter. Recently, dating rumours about Kim Jung Hyun and his Crash Landing on You co-star Seo Ji Hye also surfaced on the internet. Considering his dispute with his management agency O& Entertainment, it might be a while before all the matters are settled.

(Image Source: TVN Drama Instagram)