SEVENTEEN Makes Comeback With 9th Mini-album 'Attacca' And 'Rock With You' Title Track

South Korean boyband SEVENTEEN are making headlines with their energetic comeback with the group's ninth mini album and lead single Rock With You.

SEVENTEEN

Touted as one of the biggest bands of the third generation K pop, SEVENTEEN made a strong comeback by dropping their ninth mini-album titled Attacca. To lead the punk soul album, the group released their energetic title track Rock With You along with an equally impactful music video featuring all the thirteen members of the band. The self-producing band consists of a group of diverse artists namely S.Coups (The leader), Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino divided into vocal and rap lines.

SEVENTEEN drops Rock With You

The boyband released their ninth EP along with the music video of the lead single Rock With You on October 22. With powerful synth and guitar sounds, Woozi was responsible for composing the track as the American line of the group Vernon and Joshua lend their writing expertise for the lyrics with Woozi. The feeling of the song reflects a person expressing their sincere feeling to someone. The album contains seven tracks namely To You, Crush, Imperfect Love, I Can't Run Away, 2 MINUS 1 and Rock With You.

Members of the band were prominently involved in the making of each song. The songs include influences of the late '90s rock and punk. The album recorded 1.41 million pre-order sales on the first day of pre-order surpassing their previous EP Your Choice which had 1.36 million copies.

During an interview with People magazine, the 13 members of the band opened up about the thought process of making the album. Woozi revealed that the group went with the rock genre as they wanted to express passionate love. He also revealed that they drew inspiration from the late 90s rock as they grew up listening to that genre the most. Their single 2 MINUS 1 marks the first song completed in English for the group written by Josh and Vernon. 

The K pop idol group has released three studio albums namely Love & Letter, Teen, Age and An Ode. They have also released a number of successful singles like Clap, Don't Wanna Cry, Oh My!, Call Call Call!, Home; Run, Left & Right and more. 

SEVENTEEN, Rock With You, K pop
