Seventeen To Perform 'Ready To Love' On 'MTV Fresh Out' And 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' This Week

Seventeen will be making an appearance on MTV Fresh Out Live! and Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. The artists will be performing Ready to Love, the title track of their eighth mini-album, Your Choice. The members of the band will also be seen participating in a discussion about their newest album with the host Kevan Kenney.

MTV Fresh Out Live is a music program that airs every Friday, showcasing the performances and interviews from global stars. According to Soompi, Seventeen will be performing Ready to Love on MTV Fresh Out Live on June 25, 2021. Last week, Pledis Entertainment also confirmed that the band will be making their first appearance on the American late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on June 23. With these American programs being confirmed back-to-back, the band has proved their global reach once again.

More about Seventeen

Previously, the boy group appeared on various famous American programs such as The Late Late Show With James Corden, The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Appearing on these, the group also recorded some of their highest views among the performance videos uploaded to the programs’ official YouTube channels.

They made their comeback on June 18 with the album Your Choice and its accompanying title track Ready to Love. According to Hanteo Chart, on June 21, 1,050,903 copies of the album have been sold. This is the fourth time that the group has sold more than a million copies of an album, which also gives them the title “quadruple million sellers.” Though a few days of tracking is still left for the first-week sales, the album has already crossed their previous record set by the seventh mini-album named Heng:garæ.

Seventeen is formed by Pledis Entertainment in 2015 and the group consists of 13 members such as S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They perform as one group, but the members are divided into three sub-units such as Hip-Hop Unit, Vocal Unit and Performance Unit depending on their area of specialization. The boy band has released three studio albums and 10 EP’s ever since their debut.

