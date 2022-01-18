Seventeen’s Joshua Reveals Jeonghan 'worries Like Him’ And S Coups Is ‘straightforward’

Touted as one of the biggest bands of the third generation K pop, Seventeen's members- S Coups, Jeonghan, and Joshua have recently in an interview have talked about their close friendship with each other. They also discussed what the new year, 2022 ahead holds for them. All the three K pop idols were born in the year 1995, and they did their first photoshoot for a magazine together.

Seventeen's S Coups, Jeonghan, and Joshua on their brotherhood

In an interview with Elle, Joshua opened up about his brotherhood with the other two members of Seventeen. He said that the duo understands him better than he understands himself. He said S. Coups is the 'straightforward type', and he acts as he thinks, while on the other hand, Jeonghan has a lot of 'worries' like him. He added that is also why they seem to 'fit well with each other.'

Jeonghan, on the other hand, stated that he hoped that all the band members 'live together in one neighbourhood.' When further asked about their plans for this year, Joshua responded that they vowed 'not to lose their consideration for each other even when they are tired and sensitive.' He added if there is a problem, 'they will talk it out.' Listening to this, Jeonghan added that the coming year would be rather difficult as 'they have all made many plans, but hopes that they can feel 'happiness' together even when they are going through difficult phases.'

K pop group Seventeen, in total consists of 13 members, including Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, and Dino. The South Korean boy band made its debut in the year 2015, and the members are divided into each unit, each of which pertains to a different area of specialization, Hip-Hop unit, Vocals, and Performance.

Seventeen makes comeback with mini-album 'Attacca'

In October last year, the self-producing group made a strong comeback by dropping their ninth mini-album titled Attacca. To lead the punk soul album, the group released their energetic title track Rock With You along with an equally impactful music video featuring all the thirteen members of the band.

The boyband released their ninth EP along with the music video of the lead single Rock With You on October 22. With powerful synth and guitar sounds, Woozi was responsible for composing the track as the American line of the group Vernon and Joshua lend their writing expertise for the lyrics with Woozi. The feeling of the song reflects a person expressing their sincere feeling to someone. The album contains seven tracks namely To You, Crush, Imperfect Love, I Can't Run Away, 2 MINUS 1, and Rock With You.

Image: Instagram/@jeonghaniyoo_n/@sound_of_coups/@joshu_acoustic