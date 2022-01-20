Shaan's Mother Sonali Mukherjee Passes Away; Kailash Kher Condoles Her Demise

Playback singer and host Shaan lost his mother, Sonali Mukherjee. The news was confirmed by singer Kailash Kher in a tweet on Thursday. Shaan's mother Sonali was also a singer.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kailash offered condolences to the family and wrote in Hindi, "Shaan's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our brother Shaan's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal prayers."

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times in the year 2016, Shaan had talked about his mother. The singer said that she is the sole reason that he could take his chances and pursue a career as a singer, or else he would have taken up a day job. He added that his mother raised his sister, Sagarika and him, single-handedly, after their father passed away in the year 1986, he was 14 then. He added that his mother used to be a chorus singer for film songs from 1970 to 2000.

Shaan stated that the way she balanced both the roles of a single mother and working woman is a miracle. She always had a smile on her face. She encouraged him and Sagarika to do whatever they wanted to do. She never forced her will on them.

(Image: Instagram/@singer_shaan)