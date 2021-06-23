Shaheer Sheikh Is 'grateful' As 'Baarish Ban Jaana' Surpasses 100 Million Views

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram on June 22 to celebrate a milestone of his new song Baarish Ban Jaana. The actor starred alongside Hina Khan in the video. Shaheer shared a video where two shots from the Baarish song were merged. The first one was a 3D shot with Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh sharing a romantic moment as the raindrops fall down. The second shot is a video where the duo is seen sharing romantic moments together.

The shots were accompanied by a countdown that goes from 0 to 100 highlighting 100 million views on Baarish Ban Jaana song. Shaheer Sheikh posted the video with the caption, "It's a century for #BaarishBanJaana - 100 Million+ views on YouTube! Truly grateful for the love you've showered on this one, keep enjoying and sharing it with all your loved one's". Actor Hina Khan also showered love on Shaheer's post.

Fans in a huge number sent in congratulatory wishes to the actors for the Baarish Ban Jaana song. Stebin Ben posted three heart emoticons while Hina Khan wrote, "Finallyyyy. Congratulations Shaheer". Hina Khan also shared the same video and wrote, "#BaarishBanJaana hits 100 MILLION+ views on YouTube in JUST 20 DAYS!!! Somewhere up in the sky my DAD is showering his blessings! Thank you GOD. This song has hit so many milestones since its release. Thank you everyone for making this song a hit and very very special!"

More about the Baarish song

Baarish Ban Jaana song released on June 3, 2021, on VYRL Originals’ YouTube. The music video stars Hina and Shaheer. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben whereas the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video showcases a story about a celebrity couple who have parted ways but as they shoot a romantic song together they find themselves realising that they are still in love with each other. The video ends with the duo reuniting with rain marking their reunion. Within a week of its launch, the song surpassed forty million views on YouTube. Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh earlier celebrated when the song crosses 50 Million views on Youtube.

