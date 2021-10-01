Shakira Attacked By Two Wild Boars During Walk In Barcelona Park With Son, Milan

Waka Waka Colombian pop star Shakira was recently attacked by a pair of wild boars while she was out on a walk with her son in Barcelona. The singer took to her now disappeared Instagram stories and narrated the entire horrific incident. She revealed that how the animals attacked her in the park and took her bag into the woods and "destroyed everything." She even shared a video where she documented the torn recovered bag as she said, "Look at how two wild boar which attacked me in the park have left my bag."

Shakira and her son gets attacked by a pair of wild boars

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it," the singer reportedly continued on her Instagram story. "They've destroyed everything." She then turned to her son and said, "Milan tell the truth. Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar." The singer is the latest victim of the increasingly aggressive hogs which have invaded Barcelona in recent years. Boars have become a widespread nuisance in cities, as people expand their urban environments. The animals have increasingly become a presence in European cities.

According to various media reports, in 2016, Spanish police received 1,187 phone calls about wild hogs attacking dogs, plundering cat-feeders, holding up traffic, and running into cars in the city. Meanwhile, the Colombian musician might have to face trial for an alleged fraud case, after a Spanish judge investigating the matter recommended that there is evidence that the pop star could have avoided her fiscal obligations to the state.

For the unversed, the case history goes back to 2019 when the prosecutors charged the Colombian pop musician in December that year with not paying 14.5 million euros ($16.4 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014 when she was based in Spain for most of the time, despite having an official residence in Panama. Shakira had refrained from any such allegations and wrongdoings when she testified in June 2019. In earlier claims, the singer has maintained that until 2015 her fiscal residence was in the Bahamas, and as such, she should not have had to pay Spanish income tax – known as IRPF.

IMAGE: AP