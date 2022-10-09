Shakira Drops Cryptic Video Of Heart Getting Stomped After Gerard Pique Split; 'I Knew..'

Shakira and soccer star Gerard Pique parted ways earlier this year after almost 10 years of togetherness. The songstress recently shared a cryptic post on social media, a video showcasing a human heart being stomped, which seemingly came as an expression of her pain. The video was also accompanied by a short caption, wherein Shakira mentioned being 'hurt', adding that she 'knew this would happen'.

The singer and footballer, who are also parents to sons Milan (9), and Sasha (7), announced their separation in June this year. Shakira also opened up about the testing time she's going through in an earlier interview.

Taking to her Instagram, the Waka Waka hitmaker shared a video of a human heart being trampled over by someone as they walk through a busy scene. Sharing the clip, Shakira mentioned, "I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen."

Fans have been contemplating whether her post is about an upcoming song or album or simply the grief over her split. Shakira has previously shared a post with a quote that read, "It was the fault of monotony."

In a conversation with Elle, the pop star discussed the scrutiny that comes with a public breakup, and the impact it has on their kids. "I try to do it and to protect them because that's my number one mission in life," she mentioned and added, "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them."

Months after announcing their breakup in June, Gerard Pique was seen getting cosy with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. The Sun claimed that the football player is seeing Clara, a 23-year-old PR student who is alleged to have met Pique while working at his production business Kosmos.

