Shakira Opens Up On Split-up With Gerard Pique: There Is A Special Place In Hell...

Days after releasing diss tracks and making subtle jabs at her ex Gerard Pique, Shakira finally opened up on the cheating scandal. The world wanted to know what really happened when the former Barcelona footballer Pique was accused of cheating on the singer with his current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira on her split-up with Gerard Pique

Speaking to Enrique Acevedo on Canal Estrellas, a Mexican channel, Shakira said, "I bought the story that a woman needs a man to be complete. I had that dream of having a family: mother and a father living with their children living under the same roof."

She further added, "Not every dream in life comes true, but life finds a way to make it up to you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvellous two children I have who fill me with love every day. I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own.”

Shakira concluded, echoing former secretary of state Madeleine Albright, "There is this quote... that I love, and it says, ‘There is a special place in hell for women who don’t support women."

More on Shakira and Gerard Pique's split

The singer filed for divorce with her 11-year partner, Gerard Pique, in June 2022, citing adultery. And last month, Gerard announced his relationship with Clara on Instagram.

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard have two kids: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Shakira released three songs in the interim that seem to address the breakup. The most recent one is TQG, a duet with fellow Colombian superstar Karol G, in which they sing about a previous lover moving on and how the experience made them tronger.