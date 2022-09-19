K-pop star IU really is touted as one of the most successful and richest lead soloist singers in the south Korean Industry. In her fourteen years as a solo artist in K-Pop, she has amassed a tremendous career and broken record after record. Not only this, the singer is known for making charitable donations and now, on the 14th anniversary of her debut, she donated Rs 1.1 crore to two organisations.

IU donates 200 million on her 14th debut anniversary

IU made a donation of 200 million won to mark her latest milestone, to two organisations namely Asan Social Welfare Foundation and Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association. It is pertinent to note that the pop star didn't donate the money to the organisations under her name but under her fandom’s name, Uaena.

IU said through her agency, EDAM Entertainment,

"With Uaena, who have given me miracles both big and small for the past 15 years, I am sharing warmth again this year with a heart full of gratitude. I hope that our hearts will come together to bring another little miracle to someone. All the time I'd been able to spend with Uaena over the past 15 years was my 'Golden Hour.' Thank you and I love you so much."

Through the donations, the recipients, Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association will encourage young people so that they are prepared for financial independence and the Asan Social Welfare Foundation will work for the treatment of financially-challenged women and children.

Meanwhile, IU is currently working on her debut solo concert at Jamsil Sports Complex's Olympic Main Stadium. This makes her the first Korean female singer to do so. BTS' Jungkook, TWICE's Jeongyeon, and TXT's Soobin and Beomgyu attended the first day of the concert.