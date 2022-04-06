Shawn Mendes Asserts His Love For Ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello Is 'never Going To Change'

Months after his split with singer Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes has released a new track going by the name When You're Gone. As explained by Mendes, the new song is based on his split with the Havana songstress. Speaking of the same during a recent interaction with Ryan Seacrest, Shawn Menden opened up about his 'deep' friendship with Cabello, whom he dated for two years.

'Love for Camila will never change'

During the conversation, Shawn Mendes admitted that his love for Camila Cabello is never going to change. "We're so friendly. I mean, I loved Camila first for so many years and that's never gonna change," he said. Mendes further detailed the theme of his track which narrates the 'complexities' of his relationship with Cabello.

Mendes explained, "I think it's really just the processing and the complexities of that, the complexities of knowing something is better and still wanting to hold on and all the reasons why". According to Mendes, music is therapeutic to him. He added, "I'm really glad to be able to just be real and authentic with my music because it's cathartic for me too, to be able to write about these things."

In a previous interaction, Shawn revealed that he wrote When You're Gone a month after his break-up with Camila. “A month later, you kind of start having all the memories of things that happened, and all the memories of so many amazing things. And I was writing about that,” said Mendes. "I'm really glad I did. Because I think that's the only way that you get to connect with people. There's only one way you can connect with actual people in a real way. And that's by being truthful and being vulnerable," he concluded.

In November last year, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes released a joint statement on Instagram stating that they have mutually ended their relationship. While doing so, the celebrity couple also added that they will continue to remain 'best friends' as their love for each other is 'stronger than ever.' The duo shared, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Image: Instagram/@shawnmendes