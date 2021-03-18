Shibani Kashyap Shares Teaser Of Her Upcoming Song 'Jogiya' Featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar

Up next for the popular Bollywood singer Shibani Kashyap is the song Jogiya, which will feature Smriti Kalra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. The Punjabi language love song will be out soon, and the singer has been sharing constant updates about it on her social media handles, adding to the excitement of fans about it. Read along to take a look at the teaser video of the song that Shibani shared on March 17.

Shibani Kashyap shares teaser of her upcoming song Jogiya

Shibani Kashyap of the chartbuster songs Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat and Sajna Aa Bhi Jaa fame is now set to voice the song Jogiya. The singer took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday and shared a short snippet from the song as a teaser. The song has been shot in mustard fields, in what looks like a location in Punjab.

Sharing the song teaser, Shibani wrote in the caption of her post, “The smile says it all. #Jogiya coming soon. Starring @dheerajdhoopar & @smiritikalra5 releasing on @amplify.in”. Followed by this she shared the technical details of the song. It has been written & directed by Mehul Gadani, produced by Varun Gupta, Raj Suri, Ankur Gupta and co-produced by Dheeraj Dhoopar, with support by Super Star Talent Hunt. It is released under the label Amplify, with music composed by Shibani along with Manpal Singh, who is the music director on the song and has also co-written the lyrics for it with Kakku Qlandar. The music for the song is arranged by Sandeep Saxena.

The song was first announced by the singer in an Instagram post on March 12, in which she shared a poster from the single featuring herself. In the caption she said, “It’s time For celebrations, let’s fall in love. I am glad to present you the first look of my next song #jogiya coming soon. Starring @dheerajdhoopar & @smiritikalra5 releasing on @amplify.in”. The first look posters of Smriti Kalra and Dheeraj Dhoopar for the song were released on March 13, and 14, respectively by Kashyap herself on her Instagram account. Take a look at the first look posters here.