SHINee's Taemin Enlists In Military; Fans Bid Farewell; Say 'serve Well Taemin'

Fans and followers of SHINee's Taemin are supporting and showering the K-pop star with love as he prepares for his mandatory military service.

SHINee's taemin

IMAGE: TAEMIN'S INSTAGRAM


K-pop boy band SHINee's Taemin enlisted himself in the military on Monday, May 31 for his mandatory military service. As the K-pop band member left for the Army Training Centre in South Korea to get his basic military training, fans and followers of the K-pop star started showering him with love and blessings on the Internet with the #DearMyTaemin trending on Twitter.

SHINee’s Taemin's enlists in the military with support from band members

According to Soompi, Taemin entered Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province on May 31 wherein he will receive training to serve in the military band. The K-pop singer had to get a haircut before entering the academy as per the military rules. SHINee's member Key shared a picture of the group with Taemin with the caption "return safely."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SHINee KEY (@bumkeyk)

Another SHINee member Minho posted a selfie of himself and Taemin while they were in the car on their way to the military academy and shared that he will always be by his side. 

SHINee's Taemin is the last member of the K-pop band to enlist into the military. Last year, the other three members Onew, Minho, and Key were discharged from their mandatory military duties and they made their comeback as a group in February with the song Don’t Call Me. Before Taemin's military enlistment, the singer released his solo album titled Advice, earlier in May. Check out the video of Taemin's enlistment

Netizens react to Taemin's military enlistment

As soon as news broke out that Taemin's enlistment date has come, fans have been flooding Twitter with the #DearMyTaemin and have been showering him with love and asking him to serve well in the military. The fans also shared that they will be waiting for him to come back after completing his time and some also shared that they would like to be enlisted in his place. Take a look at some of the fan comments.

A look at Taemin's songs

Taemin has been one of the most popular faces of the K-pop industry. The singer who is a part of SHINee, as well as SuperM, has bowled over the audience with his hit songs like Move, Want, and Criminal. On May 18, the singer dropped his third solo album Advice. The album was released on all major streaming platforms and broke several records at the time of its release. Watch Taemin's latest song from his album right below.

IMAGE: TAEMIN'S INSTAGRAM

