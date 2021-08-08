Shreya Ghoshal Celebrates Father's 1st Birthday As Grandad, Pens Sweet Note For 'Dadu'

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recently celebrated her father Bishwajit Ghoshal's first birthday as a grandfather. On Sunday, the singer, who complete 19 years in Bollywood, took to her Instagram and dropped a video from her father's birthday celebration. In the video, Ghoshal's mother, her husband, her newborn baby, Devyaan and her father can be seen enjoying the celebration.

Shreya Ghoshal celebrates her father's birthday

In the video, the Deewani Mastani singer can be seen holding her son, Devyaan while her parents stood beside her for the celebration. Her father, Bishwajit kissed his grandson and can be seen cutting the customised cake with gadgets and electronics made on it. As for the caption, Ghoshal wrote, "Happy birthday to my dearest Baba. I am your child, your heart, your student, but you are my God. This is your first birthday as Dadu (Grandpa) 😍 This one is too special na." She further tagged her father, mother, and relatives. As soon as the post was up on the internet, musicians such as Ojas Adhiya and Purbayan Chatterjee were quick to drop their wishes in the comments section of the post.

Shreya Ghoshal shared the first glimpse of her baby on June 2. The 37-year-old singer dropped an adorable picture featuring herself, her hubby, and Devyaan. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Introducing- ‘Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya.’ He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love❤️ It is still feeling like a dream😍 @shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life." Many fans and followers showered love in the comments section.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the singer had completed 19 years in the Hindi film industry. Her melodious voice has mesmerised audiences time and again. The list of popular Shreya Ghoshal songs includes Manwa Laage, Piya Bole, Bairi Piya, Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, Piya O Re Piya, Barso Re, Teri Meri, Rang Jo Laagyo, Kar Har Maidan Fateh, and many more.

